East Carbon County man charged in poaching death of buck deer, according to the Division of Wildlife Resources

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Jesse Davis, 36, from East Carbon County was charged in relation to illegally killing a 19-inch buck deer, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Davis was charged with wanton destruction of protected wildlife on March 27, which is classified as a class A misdemeanor, DWR said in a release. His initial court appearance is scheduled for June 15.

Utah DWR conservation officers received a call of January 24 about a possible deer poaching in East Carbon. An investigation lead a police deputy and a DWR officer to the home of Davis’ acquaintance, where they found the deer’s head and eventually its carcass in a ravine located about 375 miles from the home.

Davis reportedly told officers that he had shot at the deer in attempts to scare it away from eating his hay bale. He claimed he did not hit the deer. Evidence reveals that the deer was shot on January 17, which is outside of Utah’s deer hunting season. Additionally, DWR said that Davis did not have a depredation permit giving him permission to decrease wildlife damage to crops.

“We would like to thank the public for continuing to use the UTIP hotline to report illegal and suspicious wildlife activity,” DWR Law Enforcement Chief Justin Shirley said. “These tips greatly assist our officers and provide valuable information we need to investigate these cases. These reports can also be submitted online, and requests for confidentiality will be honored.”

If convicted, Davis faces a hunting license suspension. For more information on poaching in Utah, visit DWR’s website.

