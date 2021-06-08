East Canyon fire scorches hundreds of acres, causes evacuations

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A grass fire started in Morgan County near East Canyon State Park Tuesday morning, and by 6 p.m., it had scorched more than 300 acres.

Morgan County Fire officials told ABC4 they responded to the fire around 10:30 a.m. The dry, windy, hot conditions helped the fire grow past 300 acres in a matter of hours.

Morgan County Fire Department Public Information Officer Honor Hunt said the wind caused the fire to change directions every few minutes, making it especially hard to fight. “Fire has a huge impact on the fire behavior, and we can’t control it,” she added.

By 3 p.m., the fire had burned hundreds of acres and crossed county lines into Summit County.

Hunt said at 6 p.m., officials still did not have an estimate on how much of the fire had been contained. She did say crews had contained enough of the fire that there was no threat to East Canyon State Park.

“My chief was actually talking about how we’re going to need engines on this road all night long just to watch it even if we do get it contained,” explained Hunt. “If we do get it contained and it’s under control, we still want to be very sure that it’s safe. “We don’t want it to go anywhere near those houses or anything like that.”

The Morgan County sheriff told ABC4 that they began evacuating homes along Highway 66 earlier in the afternoon after closing the road to traffic. In total, 10 homes were evacuated. However, only two of those homes are full-time residences. The other eight are cabin-style summer homes. So far, no homes have been reported as damaged.

Hunt said that at 6 p.m., more than 60 firefighters were on scene. At the same time, more than half a dozen aircraft were dropping retardant on the fire’s perimeters, and four additional crews were on their way to assist.

Crews will remain on scene overnight with the hopes of gaining some control.

Hunt said the cause is under investigation, but they do know it is human caused.

“People just need to be so safe,” she said. “Right now, this is one of the driest seasons we’ve had, and it’s so early in the season to have this kind of fire behavior that we usually expect later in the season. So, people just need to really use their heads and think about what they’re doing. The smallest spark can cause devastating fires.”