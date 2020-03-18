Breaking News
Salt Lake County Mayor declares State of Emergency after Wednesday morning’s 5.7 magnitude earthquake.
ABC4 News breaking news coverage of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake and dozens aftershocks that rocked the Wasatch Front Wednesday

Utah National Guard deployed to monitor Kennecott hydrochloric acid spill after earthquake

by: Tracy Smith

MAGNA, UT (ABC4 News) – UPDATE 3:00p Officials at a Salt Lake Emergency management press conference said the spill at Kennecott was confirmed as hydrochloric acid. Officials say it has dissipated, and poses no danger to the general public.

Emergency managers also said Kennecott had moved their employees to safety. In a press release from Kennecott:

” A release of hydrochloric acid occurred at the refinery and not the Bingham Canyon Mine. As a precautionary measure, all employees were evacuated from the refinery. Unified Fire Authority in partnership with our Emergency Response Team has confirmed through remote inspection the release does not pose a risk to public safety.

·        In line with standard procedures pre-agreed with the Utah Department of Transportation, State Road 201 has been temporarily closed while we complete an inspection of the tailings facility.

·        We do not have a timeframe to begin operating again, but we will resume operating once we are confident it is safe.”

The 85th Civil Support team of the Utah National Guard was deployed to help with the situation the earthquake caused at Rio Tinto’s Kennecott copper mining facility.

The spill sent a plume into the air. Salt Lake County emergency managers say the wind carried the plume north over the Great Salt Lake.

The 85th’s Immediate response team was sent to help monitor the air.

The deployment was at the request of Utah Governor Gary Herbert.

There have been reported gas leaks, power outages, and the chemical spill at Kennecott caused by the earthquake.

