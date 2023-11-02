RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – The University of Utah Seismograph Stations (UUSS) reported an early wake-up call for some Richfield residents. A 3.2 magnitude earthquake rocked the area shortly before 5 a.m.

According to the UUSS, the earthquake follows 9 other quakes between 0.9 and 1.9 that occurred the day before within the vicinity. The quake is one of 62 quakes of magnitude 3.0 or higher reported for the area since 1962, with the largest being a 4.4 magnitude quake in January of 1972.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), about 80 residents of the surrounding area have reported feeling the mild to light shaking caused by the quake and no damage has been reported. No aftershocks have been reported at the time of publication.

Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to visit the USGS website and fill out a survey form.

The last earthquake reported in Utah was near Huntsville on Aug. 30, 2023 — a 3.7 magnitude quake occurred at approximately 6 p.m., with the epicenter located about 10 miles northeast of Huntsville.