MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A minor earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon and it was felt in the Grand Junction, Colorado area as well as Utah.

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the 3.8 magnitude earthquake around 4:12 p.m. Officials say the epicenter of the shock was located 31.3 miles from Fruita, Colorado, and about 36 miles from Moab, just north of I-70.

Officials say an M 2.5 foreshock happened 16 seconds beforehand.

Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to complete a survey form on the US Geological Survey website.