Earthquake rattles the Wasatch Range, Friday

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An earthquake shakes the grounds of Wasatch County, Friday.

According to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations, reports of an initial earthquake came into discovery around 11:31 p.m., on March 5. Officials say the earthquake measured a magnitude of 2.8.

After the initial shake, a magnitude 2.0 aftershock at 11:35 p.m. was shortly followed. The university states that the M 2.8 earthquake was reported to be felt in the following areas: Wallsburg, Orem, the city of Provo, and other towns and cities in the vicinity.

Officials say the epicenter of the shock was located in the Wasatch Range, two miles south-southwest of the town of Wallsburg, Utah, and 14 miles east-northeast of the city of Orem.

According to UUSS, the last earthquake that reached a magnitude of 3.0 or greater last occurred within 16 miles of the epicenter of this evening’s event was back in 1962; reaching a magnitude of 4.3 back on October 01, 1972, 3.4 miles east of Heber City, UT.

Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to fill out a survey form on the US Geological Survey website: earthquake.usgs.gov.