SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Did you feel that shaking this morning?

Some Utah residents were jolted awake by a small earthquake that struck Salt Lake County on Friday morning.

According to the University of Utah Seismograph Station, the quake originated about three kilometers northeast of Magna.

The earthquake had a shallow depth of -1.6 km which also means it was closer to the surface, potentially causing more danger.

Fortunately, no injuries or damage has been reported in the quake’s aftermath.

Over the past few weeks, Utah has seen a multitude of small earthquakes, ranging in magnitude anywhere from 0.3 to 2.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers these tips to stay safe during an earthquake:

Drop down to the floor before the earthquake’s shaking knocks you down.

Cover your head and neck or your entire body if possible underneath a sturdy table or desk.

If there is no shelter nearby, get down near an interior wall or next to low-lying furniture that won’t fall on you, and cover your head and neck with your arms and hands.

Stay put and hold on to the cover/shelter until the shaking stops.

Do not stand in a doorway and if you happen to be outside, stay outside.

