Earth Day 2020: Young Living donates $20,000 in trees to Arbor Day Foundation and Tree Utah

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Wednesday, April 22, marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Young Living has announced its donation of $20,000 in trees to TreeUtah and the Arbor Day Foundation. Both nonprofits will receive a sum of $10,000, the donation set to be allocated for the purchase and planting trees.

Related: Tips to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and contribute to a tradition of creating a healthier planet

The Arbor Day Foundation has planted more than 350 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, forests, and cities across the world to ensure a greener and healthier life for everyone. Young Living is partnering with the Foundation to restore wildlife habitat by planting over 5,000 trees in the Fishlake National Forest, on behalf of each Young Living team member.

Young Living’s donation to TreeUtah will enable the organization to continue its legacy of adding trees to parks that provide beauty, cooling shade, and cleaner air to community spaces. TreeUtah works with many agencies, local businesses, and others to plant trees throughout the state of Utah.

Jared Turner, president, and COO at Young Living says “We’re thrilled to make this donation to two important earth conservation nonprofits. “Even though our Earth Day observance has had to pivot this year due to social distancing, we’re still committed to showing our gratitude to nature and to our employees by donating trees in their honor and making the earth a priority, no matter the circumstances.”

Related: Drive-thru international flag display to raise money for the Utah Food Bank

Young Living hopes to inspire individuals and other businesses to do their part and contribute to Earth Day this year and every year.

What others are clicking on: