Early summer-like heat could cause injuries in cars

SALT LAKE CITY, (ABC4) – June 1 is the start of meteorological summer, so high heat is not uncommon, but early season high heat could be dangerous for some that are caught off guard.

Matthew McFarland, the public information officer for Unified Fire Authority, says “This time of year, it’s easy to be complacent right nights are still cool. And even when it gets hot this weekend, in our mind, it’s been so cool at night, it’s been cool during the day. The danger isn’t there, but it’s there.”

As we continue into our warm spell with forecasted highs to be 15 to 20 degrees above average for some parts of our area, we must remember that cars can get very hot very quickly.

In just minutes, a parked car sitting with the windows closed on a 92 degree day can reach over 110 degrees in just 10 minutes.

McFarland also mentioned that a 75 degree day could cause temperatures inside your parked cars to reach over 100 degrees.

Unfortunately, children are one of the most vulnerable to heat due to the way their bodies work.

“The thing with children is they thermoregulate differently. Their bodies heat up at two to three times the rate of an adult,” says McFarland.

This means they succumb to heat illness much quicker than adults.

Making sure you check the backseat before leaving the car is the most important thing you can do.

Pet parents should also be extremely aware of their fur babies as they also are victims of this terrible situation.

Dogs being left in a car can quickly overheat even if parked in the shade, as Callista Pearson, communication manager for Salt Lake County Animal Services, tells us.

“Whether you park your car in the shade, have the window cracked a little bit, or your windows completely down, it can still be too hot. There’s been horrible situations where officers have arrived on scene at a car that’s parked in the shade with the windows down and the dogs were leashed up and they tried to jump out and they hung themselves because they’re so in distress.”

This is a scene no pet parent would want to return too.

If you ever encounter a situation where a victim is overheating in a car, call 911 immediately. After, make sure to assess the situation and never leave the child or pet unattended when making the call.