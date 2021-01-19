Early morning wind causes damage in Washington Terrace

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah (ABC 4 News) – On Tuesday, strong winds in Northern Utah knocked down trees and powerlines and sent debris flying across neighborhoods.

A Washington Terrace resident, Lyle Bair, says the wind toppled over a tree in his front yard which caused a lot of damage.

“I have lived in this house for 19 years and my grandmother lived here for 50 years,” Washington Terrace resident Lyle Bair says.

Around 4 a.m., Bair says he heard the tree fall onto his property, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

“My house, car port, two vehicles,” Bair says.

Bair has a special connection to the trees around his neighborhood.

“My grandfather planted all of the trees in this park in either 1967 or ’68,” Bair said. “It’s very sad to see these go.”

Bair said his grandfather planted 24 trees; the one the fell over Tuesday was one of 10 still standing.

“After the September wind storms, I noticed maybe it was leaning a little bit but I wasn’t sure if it was that way before,” Bair says.





As more wind is in the forecast, the Utah Division of Emergency Management has a reminder.

“If you have a tree that looks like it is going to fall over but hasn’t fallen over yet I urge you to take care of that as soon as possible,” Joe Dougherty with the Division of Emergency Management says.

Bair says now it’s time for recovery.

“I have talked to my family and my neighbors and we will work together to cut up the trees and haul them off,” Bair says.

Back in September, hurricane force windgusts also tore through this same area.

The State has information on how folks can prepare.