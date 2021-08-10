Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Bountiful. Police say a man approached a suspect or suspects breaking into his car. They then allegedly shot him in the leg. (ABC4)

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating a shooting in Bountiful.

At around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, a man confronted at least two people trying to break into his car, Bountiful Assistant Police Chief Dave Edwards tells ABC4.com.

The suspects allegedly fired several rounds, hitting the man in the leg.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the suspect sped off in a car.

There is no information or details about the suspect or the vehicle involved.

