Early morning police pursuit leads to one arrest

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Early Wednesday morning Unified Police responded to a construction site in Midvale with a report of suspicious people.

According to authorities, when the officers arrived on the scene they found two men who jumped into separate cars and sped away. As one of the vehicles was fleeing the scene it rammed into one of the police vehicles.

Police say as the pursuit developed from Midvale into Sandy a second police car attempted to pin the suspects but they were able to pull away over an embankment.

Unified Police was able to stop one of the suspects and took him into custody, identifying him as 35-year-old Casey Cooper.

Authorities say the second suspect fled and was seen driving a dark suburban.