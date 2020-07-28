Early morning high-speed chase ends in arrest

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – A man was arrested after police said he took officers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 215 in the Salt Lake Valley Tuesday morning.

The chase began early Tuesday morning in West Valley City and stretched all the way to just outside Fashion Place Mall in Murray, where police finally arrested him.

The owner of a car is breathing a sigh of relief after police were able to find the car and the man, they believe stole it from behind a Sam’s Club store.

“There really wasn’t anything valuable inside it was just a crime of opportunity I forgot my keys in the car,” said the car’s owner, Merrill Davidson, of Layton.

Police said Jeffery Morse stole the car last week.

Utah Department of Transportation video shows Morse fleeing from police as speeds reached upwards of 100 mph on southbound I-215.

The chase ended in Murray. A woman inside the car was also taken into police custody along with Morse who police said got out of the car and tried to take off on foot.

“The suspect then ran across both directions of 215 he was running northbound towards Fashion Place Mall officers responded to that area and one of our K9s was able to locate him and take him into custody,” said West Valley City Police Lt. Shane Matheson.

Police said Morse was not armed but drugs found in the car. Morse was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle, running from police and drug offenses.

No injuries were reported.