Early morning bathroom fire damages Park City apartment

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews in Park City were called out to an early morning apartment fire near Park City Mountain.

At around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, multiple engines were called out to a structure fire at the Holliday Village apartment complex on Monitor Drive.

All residents were able to evacuate the complex and a fire was found on the second floor of the complex.

One bathroom was fully involved when fire crews arrived. Firefighters were able to quickly knock it down. Photos, seen in the slideshow below, show the damages to the bathroom including a chard vanity, smoke damage, and crumbles of the wall.

SLIDESHOW: Fire damage at Holliday Apartment complex

The rest of the unit suffered significant smoke damage while the unit below it has water damage.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been identified.