SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Earl Black and the Greg and Heidi Miller family (former owners of the Utah Jazz) issued a statement following the sentencing of Sherry’s murderer on Wednesday.

The family states:

“We would like to thank the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, the prosecuting attorney and the

Third Judicial District Court for securing today’s decision to sentence Adam Durborow to life in prison

without the possibility of parole. While this sentence delivers a sense of justice, no punishment imposed

can heal the pain or fill the void created by Durborow when he chose to take the life of our beloved

Sherry.

Although he took her life, he could not take her soul, which lives on and is part of the love, beauty

kindness and talents that her husband, daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will carry

forward. Her legacy is a gift to future generations. The life she led and the influence she had can never

be taken away and will always have a positive impact on our family, countless friends and the

community. Sherry’s love is unending.

We know that Adam Durborow is clearly dangerous and our community is much safer with him behind

bars where he no longer poses a threat to innocent victims.

We want to recognize the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Victim Services Program advocate for

assisting us through this very emotional process, informing us of our rights, and ensuring that our voices

were heard. In addition, had it not been for the tireless efforts of the Unified Police Department and

their investigative skills, Durborow would still be living his life as a free man as he did for 10 years after

committing this brutal murder.

We are also grateful to the many organizations that contributed efforts to solving this case including,

but not limited to, the South Salt Lake Police Department, Utah Crime Lab, Utah Highway Patrol, The

Vidocq Society, Parabon NanoLabs, and Sorenson Forensics. They are forever in our hearts.

Lastly, but equally as important, we don’t know where we’d be without the tireless and unwavering

support from family members and friends. Their outpouring of love has meant everything to us as we

have navigated this tragedy and worked to move forward with our lives and continue our journey

toward healing.”

Heidi Miller started the Sherry Black Foundation as a way to help law enforcement by giving them tools and resources they need for cases like Sherry’s.