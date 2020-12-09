Eagle View Elementary 7th grade goes digital

UINTAH SCHOOL DISTRICT, Utah (ABC4) – Eagle View Elementary 7th graders are switching to remote learning for a two week period as COVID-19 cases begin to rise.

According to Uintah School District, a single class of 33 students will be transitioning over to online learning, Wednesday, following a third confirmed case of COVID-19 since Dec. 2.

“Parents/guardians of 7th grade students were notified of the transition to online learning this morning by the school secretaries,” reads a Uintah School District press release.

Uintah School District is following existing guidance from the state of Utah regarding what constitutes a COVID-19 outbreak in a classroom. In this instance, the “7-day test and return” protocol does not apply.

“There are currently 33 students enrolled in the 7th grade at Eagle View… Based on contact tracing, the district believes this outbreak is isolated to the 7th grade,” the release adds.

The timing of the move to online instruction will take Eagle View’s 7th graders up to the Christmas break, which begins on Dec. 23. Eagle View expects to welcome its 7th-grade students back for in-person learning when classes resume on Jan. 2.