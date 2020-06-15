EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Investigators in Eagle Mountain are looking for help to identify a suspect after a dog was shot and killed behind a home on Eagle Top Court in the Kiowa Valley area. The incident took place on Friday June 12th at sometime between 3:00 p.m and 4:00 p.m.

“Lucky”

Authorities say deputies responded to a man that called saying he and his four year old daughter, who is the owner of the dog, were in his back yard on Ute Drive when he heard what he thought was fireworks and then saw his daughter’s dog, a four year old mini-Doberman named “Lucky”, come running to him.

Part of blood trail

The man could immediately see that Lucky had been shot. He saw two men a short distance away near the end of the cul de sac on Eagle Top Court whom he believed were responsible, but he chose to take his daughter’s dog to a Veterinarian to be treated rather than pursue the suspects at that time.

Despite emergency medical treatment Lucky died.

Deputies followed a blood trail from the owner’s home to the back yard of a home on nearby Eagle Top Court but they have not yet been able to make an arrest in the case.

Anyone who lives on Eagle Top Court, Golden Eagle Road, or Ute Drive and has security or door bell camera video showing anyone walking by or driving by in the area is asked to contact Detective Dallin Turner at (801)851-4023.

Area of where dog was shot

For questions contact Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer, Utah County Sheriff’s Office.