Eagle Mountain man arrested for blasting shotgun into front door of Lehi home

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested on Sunday for firing his shotgun into the front door of a home he was trying to break into.

Police say 40-year-old Christopher Chestnut fired two rounds of a shotgun through the front door of a home before yelling expletives at the residents inside and running back to his car.

Chestnut, after firing his shotgun, tried to open the front door, but due to the deadbolt, was unsuccessful in doing so.

The occupants inside knew the identity of Chestnut who was trying to break in, recognizing his voice and hand tattoos.

A doorbell camera from a neighboring home caught the entire incident on tape.

The residents claim that had he been able to enter, he would have assaulted and/or killed them.

Officers later found Chestnut at his home, with two spent shotgun shells in his possession, and took him into custody to be charged with aggravated assault and burglary.