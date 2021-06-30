DWR won’t give hunting, fishing licenses to those behind on child support payments starting July 1

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2011 file photo, a mature white-tailed deer buck stands alertly in a suburban neighborhood in Moreland Hills, Ohio. An Ohio legislative panel on Wednesday signed off on new deer hunting regulations that cut the number of animals that hunters can kill statewide. The rules also eliminate hunting zone areas […]

Utah (ABC4) – Behind on your child support payments?

A Utah law going into effect on July 1 will prevent the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, DWR, from issuing fishing or hunting licenses or any type of hunting permit to those lagging over $2,500 in child support payments.

The exception to House Bill 197 are those who have obtained a judicial order staying enforcement of the overdue payments, according to DWR.

The Office of Recovery Services will identify those behind in making their payments and a block will be placed on their DWR accounts. In order to remove the block, individuals will need to reach out to the Office of Recovery Services to make the full payment or set up a payment plan for at least 12 months.

“We recognize that hunting and fishing activities help maintain family relationships, and we support any effort that will help those relationships stay intact,” DWR Administrative Section Chief Kenny Johnson said.

“We want individuals to be aware that this law is going into effect July 1 and want them to start making plans now so they are not caught off guard when they try to buy a hunting or fishing license, or obtain upcoming hunting season permits. The legislature did postpone implementing this for a year to give people in arrears the opportunity to rectify it,” he adds.

The law doesn’t affect anyone who currently holds a valid license or permit until their license expires.