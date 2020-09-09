DWR, Utah State Parks inspect over 16,000 boats for quagga mussels over Labor Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Law enforcement officers and technicians for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Utah State Parks had a busy Labor Day weekend as they inspected more than 16,597 boats for quagga mussels in Utah.

The boat inspections are to help prevent the spread of invasive quagga mussels from spreading throughout Utah. During the Labor Day inspections, 31 citations were issued to boaters around the state. Most citations were issued for failure to stop at a quagga mussel inspection station, 27 of the citations were issued at Lake Powell.

Last Labor Day weekend, technicians and officers inspected 15,805 boats statewide, performed 305 decontaminations, and issued 72 citations.

According to the DWR, there have been more watercraft inspections and decontaminations performed in the 2020 boating season than there were in the 2019 season.

“Our officers and technicians have done a great job this summer working long, hot days to prevent quagga mussels from spreading from Lake Powell to other Utah waterbodies,” DWR Aquatic Invasive Species Operations Sgt. Krystal Tucker said. “We want to remind boaters and others with watercraft, including kayaks, canoes, paddle boards and other hand-launched vessels, that they are required to stop at open inspection stations. We need everyone’s help and compliance in order to stop the spread of invasive mussels, so that Utah’s waterbodies remain accessible to the public and continue to provide incredible recreational opportunities for everyone.”

There are more than 40 quagga mussel inspection stations around the state located at various waterbodies and along Utah’s highways.

Quagga mussels form dense, destructive colonies that encrust almost any underwater surface. Newly hatched mussels are microscopic and can be easily transferred to other waters without boat owners even knowing. Quagga mussels can destroy fisheries, pollute shorelines and beaches, damage boats and other equipment, and can cost million to control.