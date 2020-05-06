DWR to reinstate boat inspections after some Lake Powell boat ramps reopen

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will reinstate boat inspections and hot water decontaminations for watercraft when Lake Powell boat ramps reopen. Hot water decontamination (used to prevent the spread of the invasive quagga mussels) were temporarily suspended on April 1 due to coronavirus concerns and were replaced with mandatory 30-day dry times.

Beginning May 8, the Wahweap and Bullfrog boat ramps at Lake Powell will be reopened to all boats for day use on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The National Park Service also announced that Wahweap and Bullfrog boat ramps will be open seven days a week and for overnight use starting May 15. The Halls Crossing and Stateline boat ramps will be open full time beginning on May 22.

When boat ramps are fully reopened, the DWR plans to repeal its emergency orders and will implement modified inspections and decontamination protocols in order to maintain social distancing recommendations and not put any staff or boaters at risk of COVID-19.

“Boaters should be aware that these modified protocols will take longer than a normal inspection or decontamination because they have been developed to minimize interaction between individuals,” DWR Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator Nathan Owens said. “As a result, boaters will likely have longer wait times while exiting Lake Powell and also while launching at other Utah waterbodies. We ask for your patience during this time, as protecting the health of our staff and the public, and preventing the spread of quagga mussels are both very important.”

