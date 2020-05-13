DWR to conduct administrative checkpoints to help prevent the spread of quagga mussels

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers will be conducting several administrative checkpoints throughout the summer in order to help prevent the spread of quagga mussels from spreading from Lake Powell to other Utah waterbodies. These administrative checkpoints are different than mandatory inspection stations because all vehicles will be directed off the road. From there, the vehicles towing or hauling watercraft will be directed to a separate area for inspections.

DWR law enforcement will man the administrative checkpoints. Mandatory inspection stations will still be in place to for boaters to get their boat checked for quagga mussels once they come off the lake as in years past.

At the administrative checkpoints, officers will make sure all watercraft have been cleaned and drained appropriately. This means that no water is left onboard, including in wells, ballast tanks and lower engine units. The watercraft also will need to be free of any mud, plants and attached invasive species after leaving Lake Powell.

The administrative checkpoints for this year will be held on the following dates and locations:

May 24-25: The exiting fee booth area of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area near Bullfrog on SR-276 from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

June 14: At mile marker 10 on SR-95 south of Hanksville from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

July 4-5: The exiting fee booth area of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area near Bullfrog on SR-276 from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

July 25-26: The exiting fee booth area of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area near Bullfrog on SR-276 from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 9: At mile marker 10 on SR-95 south of Hanksville from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 6-7: The exiting fee booth area of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area near Bullfrog on SR-276 from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“There are many reasons why we’ve been able to contain quagga mussels to just Lake Powell,” Bruce Johnson, DWR aquatic invasive species statewide operations lieutenant, said. “Getting the necessary funding for the Aquatic Invasive Species program has been a huge component, as well as our partnerships with local water managers and other organizations. Our program includes inspection stations and administrative checkpoints, very dedicated staff educating the public about these invasive species and an aggressive law enforcement effort. The majority of boaters have also been very compliant and great to work with. Without public support, we can’t succeed in this effort.”

State law mandates that all watercraft stop at an operating inspection station. Anyone who doesn’t stop is guilty of a class B misdemeanor. Watercrafts include motorboats, sailboats, wave runners, canoes, kayaks, float tubes, trailers and vehicles that go into the water and paddle boards.

These administrative checkpoints will not replace inspection stations. All vehicles will have to stop at the checkpoints while only those with watercrafts will need to stop at inspection stations.

