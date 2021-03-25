DWR shares video of black bear cubs after climbing into bear den

A female Baribal American black bear lays on May 3, 2019 at the Planete Sauvage zoological park in Port-Saint-Pere, near Nantes, western France. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – Every year, biologists from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources go inside black bear dens to count the state’s black bear population, a post from the Division says.

The process involves tranquilizing the mother bear, assessing the bear’s health, checking the fit of the GPS collar, and counting the number of cubs born during the winter, according to the post.

This year, the crew recorded their adventures in counting the cubs in a video that offers a glimpse of the young black bears.

“They are too cute not to share!” the post says. The Division also reminds people not to do this at home.

According to Wild Aware Utah, black bears are the only bear found in Utah, and even though their name suggests a dark color, they can vary in shade from white to every type of brown.

The site reminds campers and hikers to make noise when moving through dense cover, store food, trash, and scented things in airtight bags, and throw out trash in bear-proof dumpsters if they are nearby.

For more information on black bears, visit wildawareutah.org.