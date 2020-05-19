FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2011 file photo, a mature white-tailed deer buck stands alertly in a suburban neighborhood in Moreland Hills, Ohio. An Ohio legislative panel on Wednesday signed off on new deer hunting regulations that cut the number of animals that hunters can kill statewide. The rules also eliminate hunting zone areas and set per-county caps on bag limits. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are asking for the public for information concerning the recent poaching of a buck deer in Hobble Creek Canyon.

RELATED: Division of Wildlife Resources: Man charged in relation to poaching incidents

Conservation officers received reports on May 15 about a poached buck deer on the Pumphouse Road up the right fork of Hobble Creek Canyon in Utah County. Officers responded the next day and located the deer. The officers determined that the deer had been shot, killed and left to waste. Officers believe the buck was killed just prior to May 15.

RELATED: East Carbon County man charged in poaching death of buck deer, according to the Division of Wildlife Resources

Anyone with information regarding this poaching case, or any other poaching cases, is asked to contact the UTiP hotline at 800-662-3337. You can also report any illegal wildlife activity on the DWR website.