SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are asking for the public for information concerning the recent poaching of a buck deer in Hobble Creek Canyon.
Conservation officers received reports on May 15 about a poached buck deer on the Pumphouse Road up the right fork of Hobble Creek Canyon in Utah County. Officers responded the next day and located the deer. The officers determined that the deer had been shot, killed and left to waste. Officers believe the buck was killed just prior to May 15.
Anyone with information regarding this poaching case, or any other poaching cases, is asked to contact the UTiP hotline at 800-662-3337. You can also report any illegal wildlife activity on the DWR website.