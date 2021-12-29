DWR searching for suspects who killed and left buck deer to waste

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Utah wildlife officials are searching for the individuals responsible for shooting and leaving a buck deer to waste.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says a deer was shot by a rifle and found with the head removed and the rest of the body left to waste.

The deer was located on Nov. 24 and reported to conservation officers on Nov. 26. Officials say the deer was dumped off the Wahsatch exit along I-80 near Evanston, Wyoming.

The following images may be disturbing, viewer discretion is advised.

(Courtesy of DWR)

(Courtesy of DWR)

(Courtesy of DWR)

Officers found the deer on private property, partially covered by a sheet of metal. DWR believes the suspects were attempting to hide the deer’s body after killing it.

Rewards are available for anyone who may have information connected to the deer killing. Contact DWR Conservation Officer Brandon Olson at (801) 541-3906 if you have any information about this case.

Wildlife officials say throughout 2020 alone, over 1,000 animals have been killed illegally with a total value of over $387,000.

The DWR is encouraging the public to report any illegal killings and wildlife crime by: