DWR searching for suspect behind illegal bull elk killing, reward offered

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Conservation officers are seeking the suspects behind the killing of a trophy bull elk that was killed and left to waste.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says the bull elk was killed on October 9 and they believe the incident happened on private property near Mormon Flat in Morgan County.

The bull elk would have scored a 6×6, according to the DWR. Officials first received a report of the incident and have been investigating since.

Officials believe these two men may have valuable information about the incident. (Courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Every year, officials conduct numerous investigations into illegal wildlife killings. In 2020 alone, over 1,000 animals were killed illegally in Utah, with an estimated value of over $387,000.

DWR authorities are still searching for a suspect and are asking anyone with information about this illegal killing to contact DWR officials either online, through the UTDWR Law Enforcement app, by texting 847411, or by calling the UTiP Hotline at (800) 662-3337.

You can also contact DWR Conservation Officer Brandon Olson at (801) 541-3906 about this specific case. Officials say rewards are available for information leading to the suspects.