DWR searching for person who illegally killed buck in Millard County

Local News
Photo: DWR

MILLARD COUNTY — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are investigating the illegal killing and waste of a mature 6×7 buck deer.

The deer was found east of Holden, in the Maple Hollow area of Millard County.

DWR officials said the animal was killed a high-powered rifle and then left to waste just off the side of the road.  Investigators believe the buck was killed in mid-November when there were no open hunts in the area.

Because of its size, the buck is legally defined as a trophy animal under Utah state law, with a minimum restitution value of $8,000.

Conservation officers are asking the public for help identifying the individual(s) responsible for the illegal killing and waste of the animal. If you have any information about this crime — or any other wildlife violation — please call the Utah Turn-in-a-Poacher (UTIP) hotline at 1-800-662-3337.

