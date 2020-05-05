DWR proposes several changes to hunting dates, asks for feedback

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources is proposing several changes to upland game and turkey hunting, changes to season dates for upland game as well as other proposals. The public can watch the biologists’ presentations and give feedback online about each of the proposals.

Upland game and turkey hunting proposals

-The DWR is proposing starting the ptarmigan hunt on Sept. 1 rather than the fourth Saturday in August.

-Extending the sandhill crane hunting season in the East Box Elder area from nine to 60 days (to reduce crop damage and encourage the birds to migrate sooner).

-Holding the youth quail hunt on the last Saturday in October through the following Monday.

-Extending the youth pheasant season

-Allowing airguns as a legal method of hunting turkeys in the fall season as well as for hunting rabbits and hares.

Aquatic invasive species proposals

A new law passed during the 2020 legislative session to help prevent invasive quagga mussels from spreading throughout Utah. The new law takes effect July 1 and includes a $20 fee for non-resident boaters who launch a watercraft on any body of water in Utah.

The law also requires all boat owners to complete an online education course about preventing the spread of quagga mussles.

Other proposals from the DWR include a walk-in access program that provides hunters and fishers access to privately held lands and waters for hunting, trapping and fishing.

Public meetings for these proposals will be held online and you can share your feedback about the proposal online as well.