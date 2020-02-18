DWR officials looking for suspects who illegally killed several geese in Uintah County

UINTAH COUNTY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking for the public’s help finding individuals responsible for the illegal killing of several geese found in Uintah County.

Authorities indicated that in early February, conservation officers with DWR responded to a report of multiple goose carcasses that had been dumped south of the Ballard City Office.

Investigating officers determined that eight geese had been shot and left to waste.

Officers are hoping to find out additional information regarding the killing and waste of the geese.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the UTIP Hotline at 1-800-662-3337.

A reward may be available to anyone who provides information leading to the successful prosecution of the individual(s) responsible for this crime.

