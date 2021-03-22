DWR: Don’t water your yard this week

(ABC4) – The Utah Division of Water Resources is reminding Utahns to hold off on watering their yards until they give the go-ahead.

On March 17, Governor Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency due to drought in the state.

According to the Division’s post, watering your yard too soon can cause shallow and weak roots, whereas waiting to water can create resilient, strong roots.

PAGE, AZ – MARCH 26: A canyon is revealed by receded waters, the result of a six-year drought that has dramatically dropped the level of the reservoir, in Face Canyon at Lake Powell on March 26, 2007 near Page, Arizona. Lake Powell and the next biggest Colorado River reservoir, the nearly 100-year-old Lake Mead, are at the lowest levels ever recorded. Environmentalists have long-lamented the damming of scenic Glen Canyon, the eastern sibling of the Grand Canyon, in the early 1960’s to create the 186-mile-long Lake Powell. The US Bureau of Reclamation is evaluating four proposals to manage the drought on the Colorado River which supplies water and power to millions of people in the western states. The bureau has warned that shortages are possible as early as 2010. If the water drops too far, power generators at the dams will become inoperable. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

PAGE, AZ – MARCH 27: Lagorge Arch is seen in Davis Gulch canyon at Lake Powell on March 27, 2007 near Page, Arizona.Lake Powell and the next biggest Colorado River reservoir, the nearly 100-year-old Lake Mead, are at the lowest levels ever recorded. Environmentalists have long-lamented the damming of scenic Glen Canyon, the eastern sibling of the Grand Canyon, in the early 1960’s to create the 186-mile-long Lake Powell. The US Bureau of Reclamation is evaluating four proposals to manage the drought on the Colorado River which supplies water and power to millions of people in the western states. The bureau has warned that shortages are possible as early as 2010. If the water drops too far, power generators at the dams will become inoperable. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

PAGE, AZ – MARCH 26: A bleached “bathtub ring”, the result of a six-year drought that has dramatically dropped the level of the reservoir, shows on red Navajo sandstone formations near Last Chance Bay at Lake Powell on March 26, 2007 near Page, Arizona. Lake Powell and the next biggest Colorado River reservoir, the nearly 100-year-old Lake Mead, are at the lowest levels ever recorded. Environmentalists have long-lamented the damming of scenic Glen Canyon, the eastern sibling of the Grand Canyon, in the early 1960’s to create the 186-mile-long Lake Powell. The US Bureau of Reclamation is evaluating four proposals to manage the drought on the Colorado River which supplies water and power to millions of people in the western states. The bureau has warned that shortages are possible as early as 2010. If the water drops too far, power generators at the dams will become inoperable. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

BIG WATER, UT – MARCH 29: A bleached “bathtub ring” is visible on Lone rock at Lake Powell on March 29, 2015 near Big Water, Utah. As severe drought grips parts of the Western United States, a below average flow of water is expected to flow through the Colorado River Basin into two of its biggest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead. Lake Powell is currently at 45 percent of capacity, a recent study predicts water elevation there to be above 3,575 by September. The Colorado River Basin supplies water to 40 million people in seven western states. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PAGE, AZ – MARCH 27: The remains of a fish eaten by a river otter lies on a sand bar in Llewellyn Gulch canyon on March 28, 2007 near Page, Arizona. Lake Powell and the next biggest Colorado River reservoir, the nearly 100-year-old Lake Mead, are at the lowest levels ever recorded. Environmentalists have long-lamented the damming of scenic Glen Canyon, the eastern sibling of the Grand Canyon, in the early 1960’s to create the 186-mile-long Lake Powell. The US Bureau of Reclamation is evaluating four proposals to manage the drought on the Colorado River which supplies water and power to millions of people in the western states. The bureau has warned that shortages are possible as early as 2010. If the water drops too far, power generators at the dams will become inoperable. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

BIG WATER, UT – MARCH 29: A paddleboarder floats by Lone rock on Lake Powell on March 29, 2015 near Big Water, Utah. As severe drought grips parts of the Western United States, a below average flow of water is expected to flow through the Colorado River Basin into two of its biggest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead. Lake Powell is currently at 45 percent of capacity, a recent study predicts water elevation there to be above 3,575 by September. The Colorado River Basin supplies water to 40 million people in seven western states. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PAGE, AZ – MARCH 27: A log deposited when the lake was full are left high above the current water level in Llewellyn Gulch canyon where no trees grow on Lake Powell on March 27, 2007 near Page, Arizona. Lake Powell and the next biggest Colorado River reservoir, the nearly 100-year-old Lake Mead, are at the lowest levels ever recorded. Environmentalists have long-lamented the damming of scenic Glen Canyon, the eastern sibling of the Grand Canyon, in the early 1960’s to create the 186-mile-long Lake Powell. The US Bureau of Reclamation is evaluating four proposals to manage the drought on the Colorado River which supplies water and power to millions of people in the western states. The bureau has warned that shortages are possible as early as 2010. If the water drops too far, power generators at the dams will become inoperable. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Though plants in your yard may appear to be thirsty, that could be because it is dormant, the post states.

The post promises that the Division will let Utahns know when they can begin watering their yards, but says that this week, even in Southern Utah, watering is not yet needed.

The Weekly Lawn Watering Guide is a tool available on the Division’s website that tells Utahns when to water based on weather patterns by each Utah county. It tells how many days per week to water based on weather conditions that week.

According to the Division, if everyone in Utah follows the guide, it is estimated that the state could save 20 billion gallons of water.