DWR: Don’t water your yard this week

(ABC4) – The Utah Division of Water Resources is reminding Utahns to hold off on watering their yards until they give the go-ahead.
On March 17, Governor Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency due to drought in the state.
According to the Division’s post, watering your yard too soon can cause shallow and weak roots, whereas waiting to water can create resilient, strong roots.
Though plants in your yard may appear to be thirsty, that could be because it is dormant, the post states.
The post promises that the Division will let Utahns know when they can begin watering their yards, but says that this week, even in Southern Utah, watering is not yet needed.
The Weekly Lawn Watering Guide is a tool available on the Division’s website that tells Utahns when to water based on weather patterns by each Utah county. It tells how many days per week to water based on weather conditions that week.
According to the Division, if everyone in Utah follows the guide, it is estimated that the state could save 20 billion gallons of water.