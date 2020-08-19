DWR donating wild game meat to Utahns experiencing economic difficulties

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is donating wild game meat to Utahns in financial need.

The program has been in effect for several decades to use meat from wild animals that were euthanized to help reduce conflicts with ranchers and farmers in rural areas. Wildlife can cause property damage and economic hardship to ranchers and farmers by grazing on farmer’s crops.

When wildlife is damaging crops within town limits, on private lands or outside of hunting season, hunters and ranchers aren’t in a position where they can legally harvest the animals. So, the DWR will respond to the incidents and remove the wildlife.

“We don’t want to see this valuable food resource go to waste, so we donate the meat from these animals to locals who may be in need,” DWR Wildlife Coordinator Chad Wilson said. “Because COVID-19 has impacted so many Utahns economically, we wanted to make sure the public was aware of this program and can use it, if needed. When it is necessary for us to euthanize wildlife, it is important that we don’t let the meat go to waste. We are glad that this valuable resource can benefit Utahns and their families who may be struggling during these difficult times.”

Utahns who are interested in receiving wild game meat from the DWR can sign up on the DWR website. Recipients should note that the donated animals will need to be processed. It should also be noted that removal efforts often take place during the night and those that sign up to receive the meat should be prepared to pick up the animal and either store it or process it on short notice.

The donations are typically done on a first-come, first-served basis for those who have signed up. However, preference may be given to those within close proximity to where the animal was euthanized.

Donations are infrequent and not everyone on the list will be guaranteed to receive an animal. Per state policy, DWR employees and immediate family members of DWR employees are not allowed to accept game meat donations.