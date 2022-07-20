CEDAR HILLS, Utah (ABC4) – A dog was reported injured to American Fork Police Tuesday evening, and according to the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), the injury was, in fact, due to a mountain lion attack.

After initial reports that the dog was “at large in the foothills near the border of Cedar Hills and Pleasant Grove,” DWR officials say the dog is believed to have been attacked in a yard and not in the foothills.

The residence is reportedly near the Murdock Canal trail, and Pleasant Grove Police are advising the public to exercise caution while near the Murdock Canal.

“If you live in the northern end of Pleasant Grove, please be aware of your surroundings and know where small children are at all times. Please consider bringing pets in doors,” a post states from the Pleasant Grove Police Dept.

In assistance with DWR, American Fork and Pleasant Grove Police have reportedly been in the area searching for the animal.

No further information is currently available.