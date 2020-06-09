DWR discovers illegally introduced fish in southern Utah lakes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has recently discovered that two waterbodies in southern Utah have had fish illegally dumped into them. The DWR discovered this during their annual spring surveys.

Biologists discovered Utah chubs in Panguitch Lake and found goldfish in Jackson Flat Reservoir. They aren’t quite sure when either species were introduced in each body of water.

“Any illegal introduction of a fish into a waterbody is harmful and can have numerous negative consequences,” DWR Sportfish Coordinator Randy Oplinger said. “Illegal fish species can prey on and outcompete other fish species, including sportfish, native fish and endangered fish species. They can also introduce disease and negatively impact water quality. It is very expensive and takes a long time — often requiring rotenone treatments that kill all the fish — to restore these waterbodies after fish have been illegally introduced there.”

When different species are dumped into a waterbody by someone wanting to get rid of an aquatic pet or by an angler wanting to introduce their favorite species into their favorite lake, the DWR says it can wreak havoc on the ecosystem of that fishery.

“Panguitch Lake had to undergo treatments in 2005 in order to kill and remove Utah chubs, so it is really frustrating that someone illegally placed them into the lake again,” DWR Southern Region Aquatics Manager Richard Hepworth said. “We believe they may have been introduced because an angler was using live chubs as bait, which is illegal. Utah chubs compete with trout and can ruin a fishery, as we’ve seen in the past. Right now, we are hopeful that we have the right predator fish in place to keep the chubs from increasing to the point where they take over and we are required to treat the lake again.”

As far as Jackson Flat Reservoir goes, the DWR believe that the goldfish were introduced there by people reluctant to kill their unwanted pet. However, goldfish can be detrimental to an ecosystem because they are prolific spawners and can quickly take over a waterbody.

Anglers are encouraged to report any invasive fish species to the DWR by calling 1-800-662-3337.