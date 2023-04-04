SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Division of Wildlife Resources has closed 24 wildlife management areas in an effort to protect wintering deer, according to a press release.

DWR says that though many wildlife management areas in northern Utah are currently scheduled to reopen to the public on April 8, their closure will now be extended until April 30. Additionally, DWR is closing other wildlife management areas in central Utah through April.

The decision reportedly comes as an effort to help protect wintering deer and other big game, in alignment with the acquisition of these areas back in the late 1940s.

Wildlife in Utah reportedly has a difficult time finding food during the winter months, relying heavily on body fat reserves to last them through the scarcity of food. “Mid-winter and early spring are especially vulnerable times for these animals,” DWR states.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DWR cites the following reasons for why the 194 wildlife and waterfowl management areas exist in Utah in the first place:

To conserve critical habitats for wildlife

To help minimize and mitigate wildlife depredation on private property

To provide anglers and hunters — who provide funding for the WMAs through the purchase of a fishing or hunting license — a place to hunt and fish in Utah

The most recent issue, according to DWR, is “variations in fawn and doe survival.” DWR Big Game Coordinator Dax Mangus says, “Unfortunately, the deer herds in the northern areas of the state were hit pretty hard this winter, and despite our feeding efforts, we are seeing high mortality rates in some areas. In these types of conditions, big game animals are weakened and highly vulnerable to repeated, ongoing human-caused disturbances, so we’d like to prevent any unnecessary disturbances to the deer during this sensitive time of year.”

Here are the wildlife management areas that will be closed to all public access through April 30:

Northern Utah

Brigham Face WMA in Box Elder County

Coldwater Canyon WMA in Box Elder County

Richmond WMA in Cache County

Millville-Providence WMA in Cache County

Hardware WMA in Cache County

Dry Canyon Conservation Easement in Cache County

East Canyon WMA in Morgan County

Swan Creek WMA in Rich County

Woodruff Co-Op WMA in Rich County

Kamas WMA in Summit County

Henefer-Echo WMA in Summit County

Middle Fork WMA in Weber County

Central Utah

Wallsburg WMA in Wasatch County

Timpanogos WMA in Utah County (however, the Bonneville Shoreline Trail, which cuts through the lower portion of the WMA, will still be open to public access.)

Dairy Fork WMA in Utah County

Lake Fork WMA in Utah County

Birdseye WMA in Utah County

Lasson Draw WMA in Utah County

Spencer Fork WMA in Utah and Sanpete counties

Pine Canyon Conservation Easement in Tooele County

Santaquin WMA in Utah and Juab counties

Mona Bench WMA in Juab County

Big Hollow WMA in Sanpete County

Christensen Spring WMA in Sanpete County

DWR Habitat Section Chief Eric Edgley says, “While we would like to provide recreational opportunities on our WMAs in April, we need to protect vulnerable wildlife populations that have been impacted by the severe winter conditions.”

DWR conservation officers will reportedly have a larger presence on these areas to enforce the closures. More information on wildlife management areas and waterfowl management areas in Utah can be found here.