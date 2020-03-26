DWR cancels additional public events, closes more facilities

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is canceling the remainder of its upcoming public events and seminars until further notice due to continued recommendations from health officials to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

The following events will be canceled:

April 2: Turkey hunting seminar in Lehi

April 4: Turkey hunting clinic in Price

April 4: Turkey hunting seminar in Salt Lake City

April 11: Mountain goat viewing event in Little Cottonwood Canyon

April 16: Turkey hunting seminar in Sandy

Those who were registered to attend the turkey hunting seminars and clinics can find some tips and training on the DWR website.

Facility closures

Eccles Wildlife Education Center

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the DWR’s George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Wildlife Education Center at Farmington Bay was closed on Tuesday, until further notice. The closure includes the buildings, bathrooms, auditorium and classroom.

Although the education center will be closed, the area will remain open to the public to give people a place to get outside. The entrance gate will be open between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Tuesday–Sunday to provide access to the parking lot and trails. The trails can also be used when the gates are closed.

However, visitors should stay on the trails and remember that bicycles and scooters are not allowed on the trails. Farmington Bay is closed to dogs until Sept. 14 to protect nesting birds.

Lee Kay Public Shooting Range

Because of damage from the recent earthquake — and ongoing concerns about COVID-19 — the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range is making the following changes:

The west entrance to the shotgun center is closed, as is an area inside the center.

The Hunter Education Range and the Specialty Range are closed until further notice.

Customers will be spaced to every other bench on the 25/75-yard range.

Two lanes on each side of the Hit Your Target booth are permanently closed because of a baffle failure.

We will be limiting group sizes to stay within the social distancing guidelines issued by federal and state officials.

As most of our volunteers are within the at-risk age group for the virus, we may sometimes need to close the range, depending on available staffing.

Because of the recent earthquake and continued aftershocks, a portion of the conservation/dog-training area has been closed.

The Lee Kay Warmwater Fish Hatchery also sustained some damage during the recent earthquake and, until repairs are completed, the portion of the road by the hatchery is closed.

Also a reminder that if you are currently sick or have been around someone who is sick, please stay home.

“The DWR takes COVID-19 very seriously and is committed to following recommendations from health officials and other government leaders,” DWR Assistant Director Ashley Green said. “While we have canceled several events, Utahns can still see wildlife and enjoy nature on their own as individuals. However, we want to remind Utahns to practice social distancing while in nature, and to recreate responsibly and respect wildlife.”