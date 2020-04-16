DWR asks for public’s help after doe deer illegally killed

YOSEMITE NTL PARK, CA – AUGUST 28: Two deer graze in a Yosemite Valley field on August 28, 2013 in Yosemite National Park, California. As the Rim Fire continues to burn on the western edge of Yosemite National Park, the valley floor of the park remains open. The Rim Fire has charred more than 190,000 acres of forest and is currently 30 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking the public for any information surrounding two doe deer that were illegally killed in Carbon County.

DWR conservation officers recently received reports of two dead, discarded doe deer in Carbon County. One deer was located in Spring Canyon near Helper and the other was located near Airport Road in Price.

DWR officers discovered that both deer had gunshot wounds to the head and were wrapped in tarps, with only limited amounts of meat removed from their carcasses.

Officers determined that one doe was likely killed during the winter while the other was likely killed in March.

DWR officers are always seeking to protect the deer herd in the area and ask that anyone with information surrounding this incident contact the UTIP Hotline at 1-800-662-3337.

You can also submit a report online or submit tips directly to the officers involved: DWR Conservation Officer Justin Brimhall at 435-820-6445 and Sgt. JD Abbott at 435-650-0654. Requests for confidentiality will be honored.

The DWR says that a monetary award may be available to anyone who provides information that leads to the successful prosecution of these crimes.

