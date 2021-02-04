DWR: 22 ducks killed, left to rot in Utah County

SANTAQUIN, Utah (ABC4) – Conservation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are looking for those responsible for killing 22 ducks and leaving them to rot on a wildlife management area in Utah County.

A Thursday release from the DWR says officers received a call on the Utah Turn-In-a-Poacher hotline on Monday, February 1, about several ducks that were left to waste on the Santaquin WMA.

In total, 18 mallards, three wigeon, and one green-winged teal were found.

The below photos may be graphic for some viewers. Viewer descretion is advised.

Most were untouched, DWR reports, adding that it was apparent that whoever left the ducks made no effort to keep any of the meat. Officers say they suspect the birds were dumped in the area recently because the ducks had not been touched by scavengers.

Anyone with information regarding this illegal act, the illegal killing of protected wildlife, or any other wildlife-related crime in Utah is encouraged to call the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337.

Rewards are available, and requests for confidentiality will be honored.

Every year, DWR conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife in Utah. In 2020, officers confirmed more than 1,000 illegally killed animals valued at more than $379,000.