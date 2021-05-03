Dunkin’ offering free coffee to healthcare workers for National Nurses Day

(ABC4) – Thursday, May 6, is National Nurses Day, and Dunkin’ is ready to show its appreciation and support for healthcare workers.

In honor of National Nurses Day, Dunkin’ will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee to healthcare workers who show their ID and visit participating restaurant locations nationwide – no purchase necessary. The offer if available while supplies last, according to Dunkin’.

Last year, Dunkin’ offered frontline workers free coffee and a free donut in honor of National Nurses Day.

To find your nearest Dunkin’ location, click here.

Chipotle is also expressing its gratitude for those on the frontlines, launching a new egift card program that will support healthcare workers. will match 10% of special egift card purchases and donate the funds to the American Nurses Foundation, the charitable arm of the American Nurses Association. The foundation supports research, education, and scholarships, which improve health, wellness, and patient care.