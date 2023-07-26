SALT LAKE CITY, UT (ABC4) — A dump truck from Silver Spur Construction was responsible for downed power lines and a widespread power outage on July 26.

According to witnesses, the truck was driving with its dump bed up in the area of 3300 South and 1300 West, at approximately 6:30 pm, when the bed snagged on power lines and began pulling them down.

Rocky Mountain Power was reporting at least 800 homes without power.

It does not appear there are injuries or any other vehicles involved.

This story is a developing story and will be updated as ABC4 receives more information.