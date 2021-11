PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities shared harrowing photos of a dump truck that rolled on Guardsman Pass Thursday.

The crash happened early Thursday afternoon, though it is unclear what caused the crash.

In photos shared by the Park City Fire District, in the slideshow below, the truck can be seen dangling off the edge of the roadway.

The cab of the truck remained on the roadway while the rear is seen hanging over the side.

According to authorities, no injuries were reported in the crash.