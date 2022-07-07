MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A dump truck driver was arrested for impairment on Thursday after overturning the vehicle they were traveling in on SR-201.

Around 1:45 p.m., the driver was traveling eastbound on SR-201 near 7200 West in Magna when the truck drifted into the westbound lanes and hit another vehicle, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) said.

The truck then rolled over and spilled gravel on the road and damaged a third vehicle.

The road is currently closed between 7200 West and 8000 West.

The driver was arrested for impairment.

No injuries were reported from the crash.