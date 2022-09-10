WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – At around 2 p.m. Friday, Weber Fire District crews responded to a traffic accident on Trapper Loop Rd. at approximately mile marker 11.

Emergency crews arrived to find a dump truck that had crashed in a heavily-wooded, deep ravine just after Hwy 39 and adjacent to Pineview Reservoir after losing its brakes.

Crews reportedly worked quickly to control a fire that had started in nearby vegetation.

Authorities say the driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

(Courtesy of Weber County Fire District)

(Courtesy of Weber County Fire District)

(Courtesy of Weber County Fire District)

(Courtesy of Weber County Fire District)

(Courtesy of Weber County Fire District)

(Courtesy of Weber County Fire District)

(Courtesy of Weber County Fire District)

(Courtesy of Weber County Fire District)

(Courtesy of Weber County Fire District)

(Courtesy of Weber County Fire District)

The driver was taken to a local hospital via a Life Flight medical helicopter.

Reports initially stated there was a second unaccounted passenger, and authorities used two drones, as well as performed a grid-pattern search to locate a second patient.

Multiple fire and law enforcement agencies were reportedly involved in the search, but a second patient was not located.

The incident was then turned over to Utah Highway Patrol for further investigation.

No further information is currently available.