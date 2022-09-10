WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – At around 2 p.m. Friday, Weber Fire District crews responded to a traffic accident on Trapper Loop Rd. at approximately mile marker 11.

Emergency crews arrived to find a dump truck that had crashed in a heavily-wooded, deep ravine just after Hwy 39 and adjacent to Pineview Reservoir after losing its brakes.

Crews reportedly worked quickly to control a fire that had started in nearby vegetation.

Authorities say the driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was taken to a local hospital via a Life Flight medical helicopter.

Reports initially stated there was a second unaccounted passenger, and authorities used two drones, as well as performed a grid-pattern search to locate a second patient.

Multiple fire and law enforcement agencies were reportedly involved in the search, but a second patient was not located.

The incident was then turned over to Utah Highway Patrol for further investigation.

No further information is currently available.