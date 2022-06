SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol reports a dump truck crash at the ramp connecting westbound I-80 to northbound I-15 in Salt Lake County on Monday.

Authorities say there were minor injuries in the crash, and that the ramp has been closed.

It is estimated that the ramp will remain closed for two to three hours while crews clean up the crash and asphalt spill.

No further information is currently available.