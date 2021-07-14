Duluth Trading Co. to open distribution center in West Valley City, hundreds of jobs available

A ‘Help Wanted’ sign is posted beside Coronavirus safety guidelines in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California on May 28, 2021. – Following over a year of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs at restaurants, retail stores and bars remain unfilled, despite California’s high unemployment rate, causing some owners to fear they will not be able to fully reopen by the June 15th date California has given for a full reopening of the economy. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Duluth Trading Co., a lifestyle brand based out of Wisconsin, is set to open a new distribution center in the Beehive State.

The company will open a new distribution facility at W. Beagley Road in West Valley City.

The 228,000-square-foot facility is set to begin operations in August, bringing hundreds of job opportunities for Utahns along with it.

According to a press release from Duluth Trading Co., the facility will offer 300 full and part-time staff as well as over 100 seasonal, part-time employees “to support peak season operations.”

“An off-site job fair will be also held at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites (3036 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, UT) on July 21 and July 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for candidates to apply and learn more,” the company tells ABC4.

Those who would like to apply for a position can click here or text career to 97211.