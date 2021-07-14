Duluth Trading Co. to open distribution center in West Valley City, hundreds of jobs available

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Duluth Trading Co., a lifestyle brand based out of Wisconsin, is set to open a new distribution center in the Beehive State.
ABC4 Daily News: Get the latest Utah breaking news stories directly to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the free newsletter!
The company will open a new distribution facility at W. Beagley Road in West Valley City.
The 228,000-square-foot facility is set to begin operations in August, bringing hundreds of job opportunities for Utahns along with it.
According to a press release from Duluth Trading Co., the facility will offer 300 full and part-time staff as well as over 100 seasonal, part-time employees “to support peak season operations.”
“An off-site job fair will be also held at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites (3036 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, UT) on July 21 and July 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for candidates to apply and learn more,” the company tells ABC4.
Those who would like to apply for a position can click here or text career to 97211.