ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A 23-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly hitting a pedestrian, fleeing the scene, then colliding with multiple other vehicles while at a blood alcohol concentration of more than six times the legal limit in Utah.

On Thursday at approximately 9:16 p.m., St. George Police officers were notified of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at 600 North 2450 East in St. George.

While responding, officers were notified that the suspect, identified as Kord Devan Johnson, fled from the scene in his vehicle heading south on 2450 East.

Upon arriving on scene, officers found another collision that occurred in the intersection of 450 North 2450 East, in which a vehicle traveling south appeared to have been driving at a high rate of speed when it ran a stop sign, colliding with two crossing vehicles.

The drivers of those vehicles reportedly both complained of bodily injury.

Other officers responded to the pedestrian, who was found to be unconscious but breathing, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The pedestrian appeared to have sustained serious bodily injuries and was taken to the hospital by medical personnel. Upon initial evaluation at the hospital, doctors said the victim required multiple stitches to her head, and had sustained multiple lacerations.

Witnesses at the scene stated they saw Johnson flee the scene after hitting the pedestrian, then crash into another vehicle at the intersection of 450 North 2450 East. Johnson was reported by witnesses to be driving a gold SUV.

Officers matched gold paint chips at the scene of the pedestrian accident, confirming witness statements.

The arresting officer made contact with Johnson, who allegedly had “constricted pupils, watery, bloodshot eyes and conjunctiva visible in both eyes.”

The officer reportedly observed Johnson’s speech to be slurred, as well as his breath to have an “overwhelming odor” of alcohol.

During a brief interview with Johnson, he allegedly admitted he takes anti-anxiety medication, anti-psychotic medication, anti-depressant medication and anti-alcohol medication. When asked how much alcohol he had consumed, he stated that he had “a couple of shots and three or four beers” around three to four hours prior, according to a probable cause affidavit.

During field sobriety tests, the officer observed “multiple indicators” of impairment, noting six of six possible clues. The officer states that Johnson “struggled to remain focused” and had to be reminded multiple times to do so.

During a nine-step walk and turn test and one-leg stand test, Johnson claimed his tailbone was hurting and that he was unable to perform the tests.

After agreeing to a preliminary breath test, the results of the test showed a breath alcohol concentration of .320, which is more than six times the legal limit in Utah.

Johnson was then placed under arrest and taken to the St. George Police Department to complete the DUI investigation. While at the station, Johnson reportedly made “an excited utterance” that he had alcohol as well as Xanax in his system.

After checking Johnson’s court files, an order of probation showed that on the very same day, he had been sentenced to 36 months of probation.

The arresting officer then took Johnson to the hospital in order to gain clearance for him to be booked into jail, and while there, observed the pedestrian who was struck.

The officer states that she was “still very out of it,” could not remember anything from the incident and had a large laceration across her forehead that was stitched closed.

In a probable cause affidavit, the officer states that it was very evident that the victim will have “visible scarring at a minimum” for the rest of her life, with a “potential for internal trauma” as well.

The officer says that during the entire time with Johnson, he was made aware and reminded that he had struck a pedestrian, however he “never once asked about the victim’s condition,” and instead, “only asked about how long he would be in jail for and complained his tailbone hurt.”

Johnson was booked into the Washington County Jail facing the following charges: