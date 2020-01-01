Live Now
Watch 5pm News Live Now

Troopers target impaired drivers on New Year’s Eve

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – On New Year’s Eve, troopers with Utah Highway Patrol plan a “blitz” to look for impaired drivers.

Starting just before 9 p.m., troopers will canvass the highways of Salt Lake County and beyond. The message, according to troopers, is to find a safe way home from your New Year’s Eve festivities.

“It’s going to be much different than a regular Tuesday night,” said Sgt. Nick Street with Utah Highway Patrol. “It will be a significant law enforcement presence in the valley, specifically targeting impaired motorists,”added Street.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

'Human angel' saves caged dog left at Ottawa Co. park

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Human angel' saves caged dog left at Ottawa Co. park"

Meet Jon: Dog rescued from port-a-potty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Jon: Dog rescued from port-a-potty"

Winter storm watch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter storm watch"

Autism app

Thumbnail for the video titled "Autism app"

Fewer law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fewer law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2019"

A look back at Utah's biggest news events of 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "A look back at Utah's biggest news events of 2019"
More Video News
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss