Troopers target impaired drivers on New Year’s Eve

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – On New Year’s Eve, troopers with Utah Highway Patrol plan a “blitz” to look for impaired drivers.

Starting just before 9 p.m., troopers will canvass the highways of Salt Lake County and beyond. The message, according to troopers, is to find a safe way home from your New Year’s Eve festivities.

“It’s going to be much different than a regular Tuesday night,” said Sgt. Nick Street with Utah Highway Patrol. “It will be a significant law enforcement presence in the valley, specifically targeting impaired motorists,”added Street.

