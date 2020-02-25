Duchesne County search and rescue looking for 3 teens who ran away from treatment center

DUCHESNE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A search is underway for three teenagers who ran away from a residential treatment center near Roosevelt Monday.

Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team was called to help at 3 p.m. The teens are residents of Cedar Ridge Academy. The center’s staff notified authorities around 1 p.m. that the teens had run away.

The sheriff’s office is looking for:

Leah Douglas, 14, who is 4’ 7” tall and about 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green shirt with the words “Cedar Ridge” on it.

Nicole “Nic” Thornton, 16, who was last seen wearing a red sweater with the words “Cedar Ridge” on it. She is 5′ 3″ tall and about 150 pounds.

Sitara Chavez, 16, who is 5’ 4” tall and about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater with the words “Cedar Ridge” on it.

Anyone who sees or has contact with these teens should call the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office at 435-738-2015 or Central Dispatch at 435-789-4222.



In an appeal to Leah, Nic, and Sitara —“If you see this post, please call the sheriff’s office or Central Dispatch to let us know you are safe.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: