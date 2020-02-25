Duchesne County search and rescue looking for 3 teens who ran away from treatment center

DUCHESNE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A search is underway for three teenagers who ran away from a residential treatment center near Roosevelt Monday.

Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team was called to help at 3 p.m. The teens are residents of Cedar Ridge Academy. The center’s staff notified authorities around 1 p.m. that the teens had run away.

The sheriff’s office is looking for:

  • Leah Douglas, 14, who is 4’ 7” tall and about 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green shirt with the words “Cedar Ridge” on it.
  • Nicole “Nic” Thornton, 16, who was last seen wearing a red sweater with the words “Cedar Ridge” on it. She is 5′ 3″ tall and about 150 pounds.
  • Sitara Chavez, 16, who is 5’ 4” tall and about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater with the words “Cedar Ridge” on it.

Anyone who sees or has contact with these teens should call the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office at 435-738-2015 or Central Dispatch at 435-789-4222.


In an appeal to Leah, Nic, and Sitara —“If you see this post, please call the sheriff’s office or Central Dispatch to let us know you are safe.”

