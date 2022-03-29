ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Several students at Dixie State University coordinated a fundraiser Monday night, teaming up with the Washington County Children’s Justice Center.

“We’ve got former MLB player Jose Canseco out here, a lot of people know Jose, he’s a legend around the St. George area, does a lot of the senior ball, awesome guy, we also have Bruce Hurst, we’re at Bruce Hurst stadium,” says Brayden Pickett a Competitive Sports Specialist at DSU.

The goal was to see Jose Canseco break a world record for the longest ball.

“So we’re going to try to hit some home runs in these very difficult conditions, but I’m going to do my very best,” says Canseco.

Canseco’s longest hit was marked at 462 feet, but according to the director for the county’s Children Justice Center, the event wasn’t just about a record.

“We are looking to expand our center to provide more services in our mental health, specifically,” says Kristy Pike, the director for the center.

Pike says their facility started as a safe place for abused children to be interviewed after a crime but now, they want to focus on growing mental health needs that increased during the pandemic.

“Including victim advocacy, medical and mental health and so we just keep adding those services and our mental health is booming,” she says.

The goal for their expansion is $500,000 and Pike says they have already raised just over $50,000 with the help from the southern Utah community.

If you want to make a donation, click here.