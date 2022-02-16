DSD Town Hall: Addressing racism and finding a new superintendent

(ABC4) – “It’s important that we have a superintendent who’s strong enough to stand against the push back, who’s not going to waver, who’s not going to continuously move the line back because people are uncomfortable,” Bianca Mittendorf told ABC4. Mittendorf is an executive committee member of the NAACP Ogden Branch and is actively involved in the Davis School District. She, as well as many other community members, is making sure her voice is heard as the district looks to find a new superintendent.

On Wednesday evening, the district is holding one of many town hall meetings to give Mittendorf and other community members the opportunity to voice their opinions about the search for Superintendent Reid Newey’s replacement. These town halls come months after the United States Department of Justice released a report citing widespread racism across many of the district’s schools. To understand why these town halls are being held, one must understand the major events leading up to their creation.

It started in 2019 when the DOJ began investigating allegations of racism and institutional harassment spanning from the year 2015 through 2020. The DOJ’s findings became public in the fall of 2021. Investigative documents reveal that “the district was deliberately indifferent to the racially hostile climate in many of its schools.” The school district came to a settlement with the DOJ, and in doing so, agreed to be placed on a five-year improvement plan to address the issues discovered during the investigation.

Just after the investigation’s findings became public, the district gave a formal response to ABC4. During an interview at the time, district spokesperson Chris Williams said, “It’s not fun to read. As we read it, we think it’s not us but – in reality – it is us, and we have some major work to do.”

At that time, many parents came forward with stories of their children’s struggles at school. Crista Stoney spoke to ABC4 at the time. She is the mother of twins who were attending one of the district’s high schools. She explained that snide comments and remarks aimed at her son became commonplace when he was in middle school. She said those remarks often came from staff. Eventually, it got too bad for her children. “I have to live with the fact that I allowed them to drop out of school because I’m putting their mental health first, before a piece of paper,” she said in a phone interview. “And all I can do is pray that we’ve made the right choice, and that the G.E.D works out for them.”

Then in November 2021, just weeks after the DOJ’s report came out, tragedy struck the district when 10-year-old student Izzy Tichenor died. Shortly after her death, Izzy’s mom, Brittany Tichenor-Cox, told ABC4 she lost her baby to suicide after reported bullying for being Black and having autism. During an interview, she stated: “My child harmed herself and I don’t want nobody, another parent, to go through what I have to.”

Two weeks later, Davis School District Superintendent Reid Newey made his first public comment on the young girl’s death. During and Q&A with ABC4 he said, “We want every student to leave us and have a great and successful life, and the most tragic thing we can do is not help further that and or lose students along the way.”

In December, A new assistant superintendent joined the district. “I’m here for the children,” Dr. Jackie Thompson told ABC4 during her interview. Dr. Thompson previously worked for the district and agreed to take on the new position to focus, specifically on racism and equity. She added: “To focus on the resolution where all students feel safe, valued, loved and respected in the classrooms.”

In January 2022, Superintendent Reid Newey announced he’d be stepping down from his position but offered no public comment as to why. Soon after, the school district began hosting town hall meetings at different schools. These meetings take place to allow the community, and organizations like the NAACP Ogden Branch, to have a voice in the process that will ultimately find Newey’s replacement.

Bianca Mittendorf with the NAACP, told ABC4 that the organization hopes the district will choose a superintendent who will put a “plan put in place moving forward to ensure that our Black students who’ve been harmed receive the protections necessary so that they can learn, and they can thrive.”

Thursday was the district’s last town hall meeting, but the district also has a survey you can fill out online. Click here to fill out the survey.