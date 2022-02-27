SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah! After a cold start to the weekend, we are now beginning a warming trend. After another frigid start to Sunday, we’ll see temperatures climb quicker than they have in a while. Instead of highs only reaching the lower 30s along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see daytime highs in the upper 30s and low 40s while St. George makes a run at the 60-degree mark. In central and northern Utah there will be a little bit of cloud coverage that moves in thanks to a weak disturbance, but this system won’t provide us with any wet weather. With calm conditions there will be some haze in our typical suspect valleys like the Salt Lake and Cache Valley. Also, some inversion haze is likely for the Uinta Basin, where like Cache and Salt Lake County, Duchesne and Uintah county are expected to have moderate air quality.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the early half of next week as high pressure really begins to settle in. Daytime highs along the Wasatch Front are likely to be below average on Monday, by a few degrees, but by Tuesday we’ll climb to or slightly above average which will mean 50s! With warming temperatures inversion haze will be less likely and the warming trend will also be found across the state. By Tuesday into Wednesday daytime highs in southern Utah will range mainly in the 50s and 60s as sunshine sticks around the state.

Thursday is likely to be the warmest day of the week with highs near 60 in Salt Lake City and mid 70s in St. George. More active weather will come into the fold for the end of the week into the upcoming weekend. This will result in cooler temperatures and the potential for wet weather but being more than a handful of days away it’s too early for specifics. Stay tuned because we still need all the moisture we can get!

Bottom line? A warming trend will really take off as we close out the weekend and move into next week!

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!